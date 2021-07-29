Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,586.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,540.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,188. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.