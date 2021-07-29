Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.86. 6,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.