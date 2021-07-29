Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 248,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

