Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$25.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,428.33. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.23.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
