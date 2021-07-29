Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$25.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,428.33. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.23.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

