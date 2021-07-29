Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.23.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.93 on Thursday, reaching C$24.78. 7,905,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.78. The firm has a market cap of C$37.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,376.67.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
