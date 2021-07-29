Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.23.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.93 on Thursday, reaching C$24.78. 7,905,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.78. The firm has a market cap of C$37.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,376.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

