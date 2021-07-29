SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

