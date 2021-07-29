Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,714. The company has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

