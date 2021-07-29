Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ILMN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.63. 485,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.02.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
