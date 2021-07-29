Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suzuki Motor stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.11. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $129.03 and a 1-year high of $225.38.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
