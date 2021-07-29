Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.11. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $129.03 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

