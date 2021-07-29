SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Truist from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.30.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.70 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

