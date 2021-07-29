Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $135.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $136.00 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 170,394 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $20.76. 5,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.