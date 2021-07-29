Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €127.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.87 ($132.78).

FRA SY1 opened at €123.45 ($145.24) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €115.48.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

