Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,858. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.87. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

