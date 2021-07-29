Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the June 30th total of 611,600 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,951,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWND stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,716. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

