Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.95

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

