Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 46,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,272,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

