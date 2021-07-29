TD Securities Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APYRF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.