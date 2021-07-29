TD Securities Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 460,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,627. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.