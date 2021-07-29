Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Yandex worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Yandex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Yandex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

