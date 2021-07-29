Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.32 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1,025.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.