Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

