Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,175 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

