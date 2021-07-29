Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,829. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.