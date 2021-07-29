Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

