Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 329.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $4,075,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.19. 16,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $211.51 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

