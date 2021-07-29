Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,517,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,002. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

