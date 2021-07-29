Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

