Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

TDOC opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

