Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of TLPFY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.48. 8,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.27. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $138.86 and a 1-year high of $215.35.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.