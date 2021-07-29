Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 43,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

