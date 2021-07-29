Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.97). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 285,690 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £305.74 million and a PE ratio of 66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.03.

About Telit Communications (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.