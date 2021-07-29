Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.