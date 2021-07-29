TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.27. TELUS posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Several research firms have commented on TU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

