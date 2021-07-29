TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

