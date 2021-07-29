TEMCO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $412,523.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $412,523.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

