Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $46.88. Tenable shares last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 9,666 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

