Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

