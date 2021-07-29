Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.10 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. Tenable has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

