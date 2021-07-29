Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Hoylecohen LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.76.

TSLA stock opened at $646.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.55. The stock has a market cap of $623.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.