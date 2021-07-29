Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

TSLA stock opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.55. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a PE ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

