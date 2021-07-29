TFI International Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

