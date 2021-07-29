TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$124.00 to C$146.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.95, but opened at $111.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFI International shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 6,935 shares.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.