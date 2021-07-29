Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THLLY. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65.

