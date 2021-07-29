The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Net inflows are expected to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. High debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

NYSE BX opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $114.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock valued at $227,661,372 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

