The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383,577. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

