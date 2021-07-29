The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

