The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $12,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.