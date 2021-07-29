The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRCW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.
The Crypto Company Profile
