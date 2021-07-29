The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRCW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

