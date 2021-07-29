The Dixie Group (DXYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

