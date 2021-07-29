The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 268,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,576.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

